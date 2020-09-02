IPL players, staff and family to wear Bluetooth-enabled badges for contact tracing

The badges have to be worn at all times by players, support staff and family members who are currently present in the UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has handed contact tracing Bluetooth-enabled electronic badges to all IPL franchises. The badges have to be worn at all times by players, support staff and family members who are currently present in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The BCCI has been making these efforts to conduct the IPL amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These badges are another part of their efforts to ensure the safety of all the franchises and the smooth conduction of the tournament.

According to an ANI report, a franchise official stated that all teams have been handed these small badges which are the size of whistles. The badges need to be worn by everyone in and around the teams and the bluetooth-enabled badges are meant to help contact tracing. All the data collected will directly go to the BCCI.

"The BCCI has put in place a robust system which sees not just the players, but also the support staff, officials and family members travelling with them wearing these BEEKs badges, which will give the board a detailed report on who all we are coming in contact with, by using data on movement and interaction. This actually helps if someone unfortunately turns positive as those in danger can be easily traced," an official told ANI.

The official further explained that, "While one can open the badge when inside the room, it needs to be worn at all times when outside the designated rooms. Also, it can be opened when the players enter the field of play."

The efforts put in by the BCCI have been appreciated by all the players, staff and franchises. Franchise officials in particular have lauded the efforts made by the BCCI in these challenging and difficult times.

According to another franchise official, every traveling member has also been given a Health App. All the individuals are expected to log in and check their daily temperature.

"The health app is brilliant and moreover, it can pre-empt if your body is vulnerable to some foreign body or if you are at a health risk. That way, you can keep a tab on how you manage your activities. All you need to do is check your temperature and log it on the application. The rest is taken care of by the app," the official told ANI.

The board also organised a webinar with all of the eight franchises to educate them about the protocols and also clear any doubts that teams might have concerning the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

All the teams have been asked by the BCCI to focus on their cricket while the COVID situation will be taken care of by a team of professionals from the BCCI along with the Emirates Cricket Board.