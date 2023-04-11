IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

The arrests were made during a raid on a house in Bachupally on Monday during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants.

news Hyderabad News

Cyberabad police busted an online IPL cricket betting racket and arrested 10 bookies, informed the police on Tuesday, April 11. The arrests were made during a raid on a house in Bachupally on Monday during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra told media persons that the Search Operation Team (SOT) Balanagar Zone and Bachupally team of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate had been watching the illegal activity of cricket betting rackets. On credible information, they jointly raided a house at Sai Anurag Colony in Bachupally.

He said ten bookies were arrested and cash of Rs 60.39 lakh was seized. He said along with the amount in the bank accounts of the arrested, value of online cash and seized property, the total value of the case property is about Rs 1 crore. The seized property include three line boards, eight laptops, three TVs, eight keypad phones, two CPUs, keyboards, a monitor set top box, headsets, WiFi routers, a printer, Microphones, 10 smartphones, three two-wheelers.

The bookies were booked under sections 3 and 4 of Telangana State (TS) Gaming Act. Pandu, the main organiser who is a resident of Vijayawada, is absconding. The arrested men are Y Venkata Shivarama Krishna, Singmaneni Kiran Kumar, Nandam Srinivas Babu, Kadiyala Mahesh, Chereddy Kasi, Addepalli Prathap Gana Kumar, K Vijay Kumar, G Srikanth, A Vinay and BVenkata Ratna Kumar.

Police said due to digitalisation and lure to make quick bucks, some people have been lured to cricket betting. This is a vicious cycle which leads to constant addiction to betting money. Ultimately the bookie only makes money while punters lose money.

There is scope for Cyber theft of data from bank accounts and other personal data, which may result in unauthorized money transfer and blackmailing using personal photos, data etc, it said.