IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in a verbal spat after RCB beat LSG

Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India captain Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir nearly got into a scuffle after a match between the two teams here on Monday, May 1. Videos have surfaced on social media that show Kohli and Gambhir exchanging words and an animated Gambhir, expressing his resentment at something said or done by Kohli, being stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate. Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things before it went out of hand.



It all started after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. RCB defended a low score of 127 successfully to strengthen their position in the points table. Gambhir and Kohli were then seen exchanging words and players of both teams had to intervene and separate the two. Gambhir initially pulled away an LSG player who was talking with Kohli.



Kohli and Gambhir have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Matters first came head-to-head a few years back when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and the two players exchanged words on the field.



They then reconciled and photos of them hugging each other went viral on social media last year. However, three weeks back, videos surfaced on social media of Gambhir celebrating animatedly as Kohli got out during their first clash of the season. After the match, there were reports of the two players exchanging some words.