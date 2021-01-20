IPL 2021: Full list of players retained and released by the 8 franchises

The IPL 2021 players auction is scheduled to take place on February 11.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris and Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch are among players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2021 season of the IPL, the team said on Wednesday. RCB have also released India all-rounder Shivam Dube, Sri Lanka fast bowler Isuru Udana and England all-rounder Moeen Ali among others. Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn had opted out of the IPL earlier in the year and has been included in the list of players released.

Among those retained are opener Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 473 runs last season, along with Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom impressed in whites during India's Test series win in Australia. Captain Virat Kohli along with stalwarts AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been retained.

Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.

Released players: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn (opted out), Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel (retired).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday announced Sanju Samson as the new skipper for the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Australia batsman Steve Smith, who failed to make an impact with the bat and captaincy, has been released. RR, who finished last in the 2020 edition, released eight players.

The list of foreign players retained includes Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. All three English players performed well for the Royals in the last tournament. Jofra Archer was the top wicket-taker for the Royals in the 2020 edition with 20 wickets while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have also contributed in Rajasthan Royals' important wins in recent past. In addition to the English trio, David Miller and Andrew Tye have also been retained.

Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa

Released players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, and Shashank Singh.

Veteran Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, the all-time top wicket-taker in the IPL, is among the seven players who Mumbai Indians (MI) have released ahead of the 2021 edition.

MI have also released Australia fast bowlers James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile and New Zealand fast bowler Mitch McClenaghan.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

Delhi Capitals, who reached the IPL 2020 final, have retained batsman Prithvi Shaw despite the unproductive season he had in 2020 and followed it with an equally poor outing in Australia.

The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The franchise has released six players which include two Indian and four overseas players. Indian duo Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey and England's Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams

Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik among others ahead of the 2021 IPL player auction.

Kuldeep played just five matches in the 2020 season before falling out of contention for a spot in the playing XI. He played just one ODI during India's recently concluded tour of Australia and couldn't make it to the playing XI in the four-Test series even after frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were injured.

Questions had been raised over whether Dinesh Karthik will be retained by KKR this season after he was replaced by Eoin Morgan as captain halfway through the 2020 season.

Retained players: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert

Released players: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is among nine players released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2021 IPL auction, the franchise said on Wednesday. Maxwell was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2020 but ended up having a dismal run last season.

Maxwell scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 across 13 matches. KXIP have also released West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, India batsman Karun Nair and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh

Shane Watson is among 6 players who have been released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 player auction. Watson has since retired from the game while the other players are still active.

Retained players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore

Released players: Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained David Warner as captain for IPL 2021 season.

Retained players: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

Released players: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, and Yarra Prithviraj.

The IPL players auction is expected to take place on February 11.