IPL 2020: Senior BCCI medical team member tests positive for coronavirus in UAE

On August 29, the BCCI had confirmed that 13 people including two cricketers had tested positive for the virus.

A senior member of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) medical team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes just days after 13 people had tested positive earlier, after reaching the UAE. Sources from the BCCI confirmed the same to ANI, saying, "It is true but there are no issues as he is asymptomatic and has been kept in isolation. He has not been in contact with anyone and possibly contracted it when he traveled to the UAE".

The medical officer is presently being monitored and will be tested again soon.

On August 29, the BCCI had confirmed that 13 people including two cricketers had tested positive for the coronavirus. The board, however, did not reveal the identities or the teams of any of the people who contracted the virus.

Reports suggested that the two cricketers were from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while the remaining people who tested positive were members of the team's support staff.

“All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” the BCCI had said in a statement at the time.

The IPL, which is generally held in the summer in India, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. It was later decided to hold the matches in the UAE.

The BCCI said it has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE.

Both the afternoon and evening matches are scheduled to kick off half an hour earlier than usual. The final match, for the first time in the history of the IPL, will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

The three venues slated for the 13th edition of the IPL are Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.