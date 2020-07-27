IOB officials file complaint against TRS legislator from Hyderabad for alleged threats

The bank officials, as part of their duty, were attempting to auction off a plot belonging to former Union Min Kavuri Sambasiva Rao who had defaulted on his bank loans.

Officials with the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police against Danam Nagender, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator for alleged verbal abuse by his followers on Sunday. The bank officials, as part of their duty, were attempting to auction off a plot belonging to former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao who had defaulted on his bank loans.

Danam Nagender, the legislator for Khairathabad visited the locality under the Banjara hills police limits when IOB officials were handing over the land documents of the auctioned land to the new owner. Danam, however, claimed to the officials at the scene that the land belonged to the Telangana state government, reported The New Indian express.

A video of the interaction between the bank officials, Danam and his supporters has gone viral on social media. The MLA could be seen arguing with the bank officers saying, “You are not supposed to stand here, clear the place right away, that itself shows there is some malpractice,” he alleged and went on to add that the Telangana government is going to purchase the land to repay the bank.

Video of Danam Nagender @DNRTRS, TRS MLA from Khairatabad found threatening/abusing/Pushing officials of Indian Overseas Bank when they went to take possession(Legally) of a property of NPA A/c! How Banker supposed perform duties in such humiliating conditions?@DFS_India@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/PilsDmyso8 — BankersUnited@Official (@Bankers_United) July 26, 2020

The legislator even threatened the IOB officers to not approach the police. “If you involve the police, I will complain to the commissioner and drag all of you in it,” he said.

As the officials prepared to leave, aides to the legislator began pushing the officials as they walked away from the scene.

Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, to whom the plot belonged, had reportedly taken loans amounting to Rs 1,000 crore from 18 banks for his construction firm Progressive Constructions Limited (PCL). The company, however, defaulted on the loans in 2013 leading to protests by employers from 10 banks before the PCL office that year.

The World Bank had blacklisted the firm for 11 years in 2013 for violating its "fraud and corruption policy" over the execution of three National Highway contracts funded by WB, reported Deccan Chronicle.