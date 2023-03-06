Investors lose crores in Ponzi scam, ED raids 15 locations in Mumbai and Nagpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, March 6, said that they recently conducted search and survey operations at 15 places in Nagpur and Mumbai, in a case related to a Ponzi Scheme fraud of around Rs 150 crore allegedly committed by one Pankaj Mehadia and others. The ED conducted searches on March 3 and seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 5.51 crore, cash of Rs 1.21 crore, digital devices, and various incriminating documents during the searches. The ED said that the searches were held at the residences and offices of Mehadia, Lokesh Jain, and Karthik Jain -- the main accused in this scam. The office and residential premises of the main beneficiaries were also raided.

The ED initiated a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) investigation based on an FIR registered at the Sitabuldi Police Station, Nagpur, against five people -- Pankaj Mehadiya, Lokesh Jain, Kartik Jain, Balmukund Lalchand Keyal, and Premlata Nandlal Mehadiya. They allegedly committed fraud and caused huge losses to their investors to the tune of several crores of rupees. The ED said that their PMLA investigation has established that Pankaj Mehadia, along with other accomplices, was running a Ponzi scheme, and had lured various investors by promising to give 12% assured profit after deducting TDS (tax deducted at source) on the investments made between the years 2004 to 2017.

"Throughout the period of 2005 to 2016, with the malafide intention of cheating and siphoning off the investors' money, the accused persons ran the Ponzi scheme giving assured returns to win over the investors, thus, luring them to invest in larger amounts in the associated companies. Ultimately, they did not return the money. "In order to divert the money and to give the transactions a tinge of legitimacy, transactions worth more than Rs 150 crore have been affected via bank accounts, and it is suspected that most of these transactions are not backed by genuine business deals, and are in the nature of accommodation entries," officials said. Further investigation into the matter is progressing.