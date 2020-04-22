An internet challenge sponsored by Kerala govt: Keep homes clean, win prizes

Haritha Keralam Mission’s MyHomeCleanHome challenge is on till April 30.

news Waste Management

From hand emoji challenge to online antakshari, the list of internet challenges during the lockdown gets more creative every day. To add to this, the Kerala government’s Haritha Keralam Mission, too, has come up with a novel internet challenge. The benefits are dual: one can win prizes and can keep their house clean.

‘MyHomeCleanHome’ challenge asks people to do a list of waste management activities. Participants will have to click images and upload them on the Facebook page of Haritha Keralam Mission. The participants themselves can evaluate and rate the cleanliness of their house based on the guidelines of Haritha Keralam Mission, which will be published in a few days.

Hundred best-rated homes will also be awarded by Haritha Keralam Mission, which is a state government-owned body that works on waste management, water resource management and organic farming.

According to the HKM, through proper waste management, the internet challenge will help prevent communicable diseases like leptospirosis and dengue during the monsoon season.

What the challenge says

As per the guidelines of the challenge, people undertaking the challenge should minimise the amount of waste generated in homes and segregate the waste generated. Biodegradable garbage should be composted at homes, while non-biodegradable waste should be separated and stored. They should also come up with ways to recycle some of the waste, if possible.

Plastic, electronic waste, bags and footwear, and medical waste should be segregated. The segregated non-biodegradable waste can be given to the local bodies or the Haritha Karma Sena, who are the volunteers of Haritha Keralam Mission. Also, stagnant water in the surrounding areas of the house should be removed to prevent mosquito breeding.

“If your homes are best in waste management, rate your homes by giving up to five stars. The best 100 homes will be awarded,” posted Haritha Keralam Mission on Facebook.

The challenge is on till April 30. Haritha Keralam Mission will publish the guidelines to grade the cleanliness of the houses, on April 25.

“In May first week, there will be a final grading. You can inform us of the grading of your houses. Also, post photos of garbage segregation and all the activities you have done using the hashtag #MyHomeCleanHome and tag five people,” it states.