International Press Institute demands arrest of Andhra journalist’s killers

Chennakeshavalu, a television reporter, was allegedly killed on the night of August 8 allegedly by a police constable and his brother.

The International Press Institute (IPI) has demanded immediate arrests of the people responsible for the killing of Andhra Pradesh journalist Chennakeshavalu. The IPI – a global network of editors, media executives and reporters – called on the authorities to make the arrest and hold to account those responsible for Chennakeshavalu’s murder. He was a television reporter.

Media reports said that Chennakeshavalu, a local television channel reporter, was killed on the night of August 8 at Nandyal town in Kurnool district, allegedly by a police constable and his brother. The constable had allegedly called Chennakeshavalu to discuss a report he had aired on the policeman’s alleged involvement in an illegal business and gambling. When Chennakeshavalu met the policeman, he was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver by the constable and his brother. They are both absconding. The police registered a case of murder against the constable and his brother.

The IPI’s Deputy Director, Scott Griffen, said, “Authorities in Andhra Pradesh must immediately arrest those responsible for the murder of Chennakashavalu. This terrible killing underscores the threat that Indian journalists face when they expose corruption involving government officials and people in power. Impunity for crimes against journalists is extremely high in India and several cases of journalists’ murders have not been thoroughly investigated.”

According to the IPI, this is the second murder of a journalist in the country this year. A reporter called Sulabh Srivastava was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on June 3. The police had at first claimed that Sulabh died in a road accident but had to later begin a murder investigation. Sulabh had written to the police about his fears of being targeted for his investigative reports on local liquor mafia. A day after he wrote to the police, he was found dead.

The IPI observed that five journalists were killed in India in 2020.

