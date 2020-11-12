Intermittent rains lash Chennai, thunderstorm warning for Deepavali weekend

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the next five days from November 12 to 16 at isolated places in the state.

news Weather

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu on Deepavali weekend, November 14 and November 15, as the latest weather predictions suggested that it was going to be a rainy week for residents in Chennai. On Thursday, November 12, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram districts. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, November 13, thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area. On Sunday, November 15, thunderstorms with heavy rain are predicted over isolated places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal followed by Monday, where heavy rain is predicted in isolated places along the coast.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the next five days from November 12 to 16 at isolated places in the state. With intermittent rains and thundershowers likely to continue in Chennai for the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius.

Weather blogger Pradeep John has noted that the rains will continue in Chennai in varying intensities. “In the last 3 hours, Ennore has recorded 50 mm rainfall, the highest in the city,” he added.

Rainfall recorded over a 24-hour period shows that as of November 12 morning, Anna University in Chennai and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district have recorded the highest level of rainfall at 3 cm.

Between November 1 and November 11, Tamil Nadu has received 13.96 cm of rainfall from the North East Monsoon but this is 46% less than normal that should have been at 26 cm. Chennai has received the most rainfall in the state, recording 33.9 cm. However, this is a 19% departure from normal.