The marriage of an inter-caste couple in Telanganaâ€™s Nizamabad has led to the social boycott of around 82 families belonging to one community. The families belonging to the Reddika community, a Most Backward Caste, have allegedly faced ostracisation by the Munnuru Kappu, a dominant caste group, in Doodgam of Mendora in Armoor subdivision.

P Rajashekar and Archana, both belonging to the two different Backward Class communities, were married in April after running away from home as Archanaâ€™s family did not support the union. Both are legally adults.

However, after they began living at Rajashekarâ€™s residence, they informed police of threats and harassment from Archanaâ€™s family and the Munnuru Kappu community. According to Rajashekarâ€™s family, he was allegedly threatened and told that he would face consequences if he did not leave Archana.

Rajashekerâ€™s father, Sudharshan, said, "They threatened my son and told him to leave her. They could not accept that the girl wished to stay with him. They were waiting for an opportunity to take out their disapproval on the whole community."

According to those belonging to the Reddika community, the Munnuru Kapu community allegedly began to socially boycott them because of the marriage. â€œDiktats were passed banning selling and buying vegetables and milk from us or to us. Tractors are also not being given to our community," Sudharshan said.

Speaking to TNM, Reddika Backward Caste Association President Gangaram, "They couldn't accept the inter-caste marriage (between the couple), as they believe they are higher than us. They wanted to discipline the boy and the entire community."

According to Gangaram, the Munnuru Kapus consist of over 300 families in the village, which has a population of around 3,000 people. The social boycott deeply impacts the livelihood of the Reddika community. He said, "Every year, we pay some amount of money to artisans/carpenters as annual honorarium. This year Munnuru Kapus deliberately demanded that we pay more, though we have a very low number of farmers."

The Reddikas did not agree to pay more than what the Munnuru Kapus demanded, and soon arguments broke out between the two communities. This led to ostracisation of the former. However, the Reddika believe that the inter-caste union sparked the rift between the two communities.

Gangaram said, "When police and revenue officials came, [the Munnuru Kapus families] agreed to what the officials said and told them that they will sort things out matters amicably. But now they are showing their hatred."

Chintikindi Sayanna, 60, another representative Reddikas said, "We have cattle and used to depend on them. Now no one wants to buy from us or sell to us. They even want our people who are renting their houses to vacate as per the diktat." Sayanna adds that he believes that the Munnuru Kapus are acting out due to inter-caste marriages that have taken place, including another that occurred two months ago.

The social boycott comes as many communities are reeling from the economic effects of the nationwide lockdown that shuttered business, agricultural work and industry for over a month.

Now, the Munnuru Kapus community allegedly wants to oust the Reddikas from community buildings that the two constructed together.

Nizamabad's Armoor area is infamous for caste-based atrocities, such as attacks and boycotts by dominant caste groups or by the Village Development Committees (VDC).

Speaking to TNM Armoor Rural Circle Inspector Vijay Kumar said that there had been an issue earlier due to an inter-caste marriage. He said, â€œNow both communities have decided to sort out the matter with regard to property (community halls)." He noted that the matter had been resolved.

However, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Armoor, Srinivasulu, said that he will initiate a probe into the allegations of social boycott and take action accordingly.

