‘Insulting and defamatory’: Congress moves privilege notice against PM Modi in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the Gandhis for not using Nehru's surname in a speech made in Rajya Sabha on February 9.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday submitted a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. While replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address to Parliament, in the Rajya Sabha on February 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the Gandhis for not using Nehru's surname.

"The remarks prime facie made in a mocking manner are not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory, vis a vis Nehru family particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are members of Lok Sabha," the notice by KC Venugopal said. In his reply to the motion of thanks, the PM targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family and asked why does not anyone keep the Nehru surname? He also slammed the party for misusing Article 356 a number of times.

"I have read in the newspapers that 600 schemes in this country are in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family. But I am very surprised why a person doesn't keep the Nehru surname," he said.