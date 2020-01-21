Instagram removes IGTV button from app’s top right corner due to lack of usage

However, the feature itself isn’t being removed.

Atom Tech Shorts

Instagram has made a change in IGTV on the app that earlier allowed its subscribers to watch videos in the long form and vertical formats. The feature was introduced only a year back and now the icon on the main page of the app stands withdrawn. Instagram says the feature found very few takers on the app. The IGTV feature, when active had a TV icon on the top right corner.

Observers however point out that there is still a way to watch videos on Instagram. This is enabled through an IGTV icon at the bottom of the Instagram Feeds page. If you visit the page of your favourite creators’ profile.

Even Instagram appears to be taking the same stand. Its take is that the subscribers were not seen to be clicking on the top IGTV icon. Those running the Instagram claim the users are accessing and watching IGTV videos through the Feed and Explore channels.

So, ultimately, Instagram is placing it squarely on its users for this move. The main reason they say they have removed it is based on the feedback they have received from the users and the user behaviour on the Instagram app.

“...we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the stand-alone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app...so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch.

If you had been enjoying watching IGTV videos on Instagram no need to feel dejected since the alternate options are still available. Then there is also the standalone IGTV app which can be downloaded and the videos watched till your heart’s desire.