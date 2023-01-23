INS Vagir becomes third submarine to be commissioned into Indian Navy in two years

The fifth submarine in the Kalvari Class, INS Vagir was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 23 in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

INS Vagir, the fifth submarine in the Kalvari Class, built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Monday, January 23 in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, a defence official said. Adding to the Navyâ€™s fighting prowess, INS Vagir â€“ literally meaning a sand shark symbolising stealth and fearlessness â€“ has been indigenously built with technology transfer from France.

Officials said that the submarine will further boost the Navyâ€™s capabilities to further Indian maritime interests in deterring enemies in terms of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to provide a decisive blow in times of crisis.

INS Vagir â€“ the third submarine to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in two years â€“ comes with a sophisticated weapons package, the best of the sensors in the world, mine-laying, wire-guided torpedoes, and sub-surface to surface missiles capable of neutralising a large enemy fleet.

It can also launch marine commandos for special ops, has a state-of-the-art torpedo decoy system, and powerful diesel engines that can quickly charge batteries for stealth missions, said the officials.

INS Vagir comes with a glorious legacy with a submarine of the same name commissioned in November 1973 which was decommissioned in January 2001 after three decades of service to the nation.