Inqlusive Newsrooms: A personal journey

Queer individuals have had to keep doing the labour of correcting the media over the years, because the media itself has not evolved any mechanism of using the right vocabulary or the right lens to address issues of LGBTQIA+ persons.

2009 was a milestone year, for the LGBTQIA+ movement in India as well as for me. It was the year I graduated from college and started my first job as a features writer in a newsroom in Chennai. In my first month on the job, I was assigned to cover the Pride Month in the city concluding with Chennai's first Pride March. And less than a month later, in July that year, the Delhi High Court decriminalised consensual sex under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, essentially decriminalising homosexuality in the country.

When covering these events as a young journalist, I made many mistakes. Thankfully, activists and LGBTQIA+ individuals I was speaking with were kind enough to correct me. And this kept happening wherever I have worked since — a local television channel in Chennai, a national network in Mumbai, a south-focussed website in Bengaluru. Queer individuals have had to keep doing the labour of correcting the media over the years, because the media itself has not evolved any mechanism of using the right vocabulary or the right lens to address issues of LGBTQIA+ persons.

My journey as a journalist covering LGBTQIA+ issues has run parallel to my journey of understanding my own gender and sexuality, and questioning cis heteronormativity in my personal life. I've been in a leadership position at The News Minute (TNM) since 2017, and I've been out as a queer person since mid-2016. So one of the first things I did — that I felt I had to do — when I joined TNM was to evolve a set of basic guidelines on covering LGBTQIA+ issues. These guidelines were based on my experience of covering LGBTQIA+ issues, interactions with queer individuals and activists over several years, and my own lived experience as a queer person in this country.

Today, my goal is to expand these guidelines to benefit not just my organisation, but the entire media ecosystem in India. I want journalists in the country to feel empowered with the right vocabulary and knowledge to report about LGBTQIA+ issues sensitively, with our moral compasses pointed at speaking truth to power.

In October 2021, Queer Chennai Chronicles and The News Minute came together with this common goal, to produce a reference guide for the media to cover queer issues. Today, we have another partner on board — queerbeat — and supported by Google News Initiative, we have put together a plan to make this dream of a sensitive media ecosystem a reality. We call it ‘Inqlusive Newsrooms’, a project to make the Indian media LGBTQIA+ sensitive. Not only are we now producing a comprehensive LGBTQIA+ Media Reference Guide in English, we’re translating this guide over the coming months into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi.

And by ‘translation’, we don’t mean inventing a new vocabulary. Queer communities across India have their own ways of addressing themselves with respect and dignity, rejecting the slurs that the society has thrown at them for millenia, and sometimes reclaiming these slurs. Inqlusive Newsrooms, in the process of localisation, will curate these terms that are already used by LGBTQIA+ communities in the country, and put them together to tell the media how to refer to us in our own language.

But is a guide enough to bring about the change we collectively wish to see in the media? We believe we can do more. This is why, starting next month, we will be organising trainings in multiple languages for journalists across the country. From best practices to cover a Pride March, to topics like political representation of queer persons, and the healthcare systems in the country, these trainings will equip journalists and newsrooms to go beyond the ‘gore and spectacle’ model of coverage: the media shouldn’t only be writing about LGBTQIA+ persons and issues when there is a suicide or a murder, or a Pride March for visibility. Let’s talk about employment and education, human rights, entertainment, business, fashion… Let’s talk LGBTQIA+ in its entirety.

The Inqlusive Newsrooms project will also be hosting our first fellowship for journalists to produce stories at the intersection of queerness and other marginalisations — caste, class, disability, and the myriad other identities that make up the country. I hope that with Inqlusive Newsrooms, we are able to bring about a change in attitudes against LGBTQIA+ persons — within and outside newsrooms.

I was a young employee at a national newsroom in 2012, when I heard a senior editor pass homophobic remarks. “So now these people will come sit with us in the studio, will they?” he asked, laughing, to the newsroom at large. The response was more laughter from the people around me. I recall this, and other incidents of queerphobia in newsrooms, whenever a young journalist asks me about asserting their queerness in their workplace. Is it worth the discrimination they are likely to face, I wonder, before I tell them that this is a choice they have to make for themselves after taking their specific circumstances into consideration. If this is the attitude inside newsrooms, which are supposed to be liberated and progressive spaces, then is it any wonder that the stories that come out of these newsrooms are consistently problematic?

Today, I believe such open queerphobia may be scoffed at in several English language newsrooms in India, although the coverage still has a long way to go. The media in many other languages has to evolve even further.