Innovations in Mixer Grinders: Whatâ€™s New and Exciting?

India, the land of spices and delicious delicacies is the place to be for enjoying finger-licking delicious food. Indians love to delight their taste buds with tangy and spicy chutneys every other day, and oh! The mouthwatering gravies we add to our meals are a chefâ€™s kiss. Our land is known for its authentic taste of masalas, their colours, the texture of the gravies and other dishes we make. But what got us here? What made these masalas so tasty, and how do they give the food its beautiful colour? Well, all thanks to the ever-upgrading mixer grinders, we can blend various ingredients with ease to make masalas, chutneys, food pastes, etc.

A mixer grinder , or, as we call it, a mixie, is a must-have home appliance in every kitchen. A well-designed, good-quality mixer grinder can make your life much easier when it comes to cooking and preparing delicious meals. From helping you prepare the perfect masala and tangy chutney to assist you in chopping the vegetables, a mixie has so much to offer in your kitchen space. Imagine living in an era where women used mortar and pestle for grinding masalas. While undoubtedly crushing foods with stones could be therapeutic, doing so could be both unhygienic and painful to your hands. The one who said "no pain, no gain" is surely proven wrong with the innovation of mixer grinder technology. Mixie not only reduced the cooking time in the kitchen but also makes it possible to get the work done without any hassle.

There are several innovations in mixer grinders, but before we get to the exciting part, let us first understand how to use a mixer grinder.

How to use a mixer grinder?

For optimum service, mixer grinders come with multiple components, such as jars, jar lids, blades, and housing. If you are looking to grind some ingredients in the mixer grinder, just add them to the jar, close the jar lid, and place the jar on the housing. Then, turn the device on and let the mixer do its magic. The blades will begin to spin in circular motions, grinding all your ingredients easily. The blade spins with the help of the power provided by the motor inside, which creates a vacuum inside the jar. The vacuum throws the ingredients on the blade axis at the jarâ€™s centre. The spinning motion, on the other hand, forces them up on the sides. Hence, perfectly grind the ingredients the way you want.

Innovations in Mixer Grinders

When it comes to purchasing the best mixer grinders, you must pick the ones that are designed with the latest features. Letâ€™s discover some innovations in mixer grinders.

Type of machines: Mixer grinders today come in different varieties: one is the mixer grinder, and the other is the juicer mixer grinder. As the names suggest, a mixer grinder will grind foods and ingredients for you, whereas a juicer mixer grinder will grind the ingredients and extract juice for you as well. Blades and motor: What is the point of investing in a mixer that has a slow motor and blades that are not sharp enough to chop or grind the ingredients you add to the jar? Mixer grinders today come with high-performing motors that work efficiently with minimum power usage. These motors even come with overload protectors to avoid overheating issues. The blades in the latest mixer grinders are made using premium-quality materials and are sharp enough to chop and grind things with ease and in seconds. Number of jars: Mixer grinders today generally come with three different sizes of jars. The smaller one can be used to grind masalas and chilli pastes, while the medium-sized jar can be used to make tangy chutney. The large jar can be used to make purees and juices. Power: This is among the most important things you must look for before purchasing a mixer grinder for your kitchen. The best mixer grinders come with 400â€“450 watts of power, which is great for daily use, but for intense grinding, you must pick one with power up to 750 watts. Service and warranty: When buying a mixer grinder, service and warranty must be at the top of your list. You must pick the mixer grinder from a company that values service and offers a warranty on the product for any further assistance you might need.

We hope this blog helped you understand the basics of the innovative mixer grinders in the market today. Explore the latest mixer grinders from reputed brands and pick the one that best fits your kitchen requirements.

