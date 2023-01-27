Injured American man jumps out of ambulance in Chennai, detained by police

The man, identified as Gyani Marcelo (26) had come to Chennai for a friendâ€™s wedding and was staying at a luxury hotel in Periamet.

A 26-year-old man from the USA who had come to Chennai to attend a friendâ€™s wedding was detained on Wednesday, January 25, after he jumped out of an ambulance and damaged the back door of the vehicle. The man was identified as Gyani Marcelo and was from Florida in the USA. According to The New Indian Express, he was staying at a luxury hotel in Periamet. When he returned to the hotel on Wednesday, reports said that he was inebriated and a hotel employee had to accompany him to the room.

Around 12:30 am on Wednesday, Marcelo had blood dripping from his head and had come to the hotel lobby seeking help. The police told TNIE that he had slipped inside his room resulting in the head injury. The hotel called Marco an ambulance and he was being taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. While the ambulance was crossing the Ripon Buildings, Marco broke the back door of the vehicle and jumped outside and ran away.

The police began to look for Marcelo while he had reached the bike parking area in the Allikulam court complex. The police caught him hiding among the bikes there. He is currently at the hospital undergoing treatment with police protection. According to TNIE, Marcelo thought that he was picked up by an organ harvesting gang in the ambulance and had tried to escape. The police said that they might let him go with a warning.