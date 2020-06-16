Infosys signs Climate Pledge co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism

Infosys has partnered with Amazon and Global Optimism in the Climate Pledge, making a commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. With the Climate Pledge, the partners aim to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040â€”a decade ahead of the Paris Accordâ€™s goal of 2050.

Under The Climate Pledge, Infosys and other partner companies agree to:

> Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

> Implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies

> Neutralise any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040

In 2011, long before the Paris Agreement, Infosys made a voluntary commitment to become carbon neutral and is on track to achieve it well ahead of 2040. Infosys says it is also the first signatory to RE100 from India and is committed to completely transitioning to renewable power for its electricity requirements.

Infosys was one of the first companies to place an internal price on carbon. It also has a highly successful energy efficiency program that helped the company reduce its per-capita electricity consumption by 55% since 2008. As part of its path to climate neutrality, Infosys has made significant investments to a portfolio of community-based emission reduction projects to help meet its net zero carbon goal. These projects not only address climate change, but also benefit over 100,000 families today, contributing to the socio-economic development of rural India, the company said in a statement.

The Climate Pledge is bringing together organisations that agree to decarbonise on a faster time horizon, and will play a critical role in stimulating investment in the development of low carbon products and services that will be required to help companies meet the pledge.