Infosys ropes in Rafael Nadal as brand ambassador

This will also be Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital-services company, which has, in the past, been the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame.

IT giant Infosys on Thursday, August 24, announced a three-year partnership with Tennis legend Rafael Nadal as the brand ambassador of the company. This will also be Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital-services company, which has, in the past, been the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. Announcing his association with Infosys, the Tennis star from Spain said, ““I’m very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem”.

Stating that Infosys has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans, Nadal goes on to say that the impact made by the company goes beyond the court. “I believe it’s our shared aspiration to create societal good that makes our handshake truly meaningful,” Nadal added.

To mark this - Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company - Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalized tool will be available in real time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.

Hello everyone. Very excited to join Team @Infosys as their global brand ambassador. Infosys has brought its digital expertise to the global tennis ecosystem and love impact that Infosys is making to communities beyond the court. I am looking forward to this partnership to do… pic.twitter.com/vf8wcV5ixp August 24, 2023

“It is an honor to welcome Rafa – one of the world’s most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation. We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys.