Infosys president Mohit Joshi resigns, to replace CP Gurnani as Tech Mahindra CEO

Mohit Joshi will replace Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani after his retirement later this year.

Tech Mahindra announced on Saturday, March 11 that Mohit Joshi, formerly the president of Infosys, will become their next Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Mohit's appointment will be effective from December 20. The development was announced soon after Mohit resigned from Infosys on March 11 after 22 years with the company. Mohit will replace CP Gurnani after his retirement on December 19 this year.

Gurnani has been one of the longest-serving CEOs of the Indian IT sector. â€œThe Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, (DIN: 08339247) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 20th December, 2023 to 19th December, 2028 (both days inclusive)," a statement released by Tech Mahindra read.

The role of CEO is not new for Mohit, as he has previously been the CEO of Infosys Mexico, and was instrumental in setting up the IT services behemothâ€™s first subsidiary in Latin America. Mohit had been with Infosys since 2000.