Infosys offers pre-placement interviews to 3200 students at HackWithInfy 2020

The third edition of the competition received an overwhelming response from students with over 167,000 registrations across the country.

Infosys concluded the grand finale of the third edition of HackWithInfy on August 31. HackWithInfy is a countrywide hackathon open to all BE, B.Tech, ME, M.Tech engineering students graduating in 2021. The winning team received a prize money of Rs 200,000, the first runner-up won Rs 100,000, and the second runner-up got Rs 50,000. HackWithInfy also offered pre-placement interviews for power programmer, systems engineer specialist, and systems engineer roles at Infosys to over 3,200 top participants of the competition.

The objective of HackWithInfy is to provide students an enriching learning experience and ingrain in them a passion for problem solving through creative thinking. The third edition of the competition received an overwhelming response from students with over 167,000 registrations across the country. Unlike the first two editions, all three rounds of the third edition of HackWithInfy were conducted virtually. HackWithInfy 2020 was divided into three online rounds. The first two rounds were single-participant online challenges, which required students to solve three problems with varying levels of complexities within three hours.

The top 108 students from round two were selected to participate in a virtual hackathon at the grand finale of the competition from August 28 to 31. In the four-day virtual event, finalists not only participated in a hackathon spread over 48 hours, but were also familiarised with the culture and work at Infosys through various interactive sessions.

Finalists were divided into 20 teams for the hackathon and were offered a choice to select one problem statement out of five. The problem statements were based on real technology-based challenges that the world is grappling with. The teams had to create an end-to-end solution with code for the problem statement they selected. Technologies that the finalists used to create these solutions encompass artificial intelligence, machine learning and insights, facial recognition, real-time location tracking, computer security, and 3D modelling to name a few. Each team was assigned a mentor, who guided them in creating a solution for the selected problem statement and ensured that the solution is implemented to a satisfactory level in the assigned time.

The solutions created by the 20 teams were judged by a panel from senior industry leaders of Infosys. Deepa Malik, International Para Athlete, Padma Shri awardee, and a Paralympic Medalist was the Guest of Honour at the Grand Finale and she inspired the attendees by sharing her story and experiences.

The winners of HackWithInfy 2020 were felicitated on Infosysâ€™ own Live Enterprise virtual collaboration platform by Chief Guest Binod Hampapur, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Talent and Technology Operations, Infosys. The winners of HackWithInfy 2020 wereâ€“ Arjan Singh Bal, Arya Sudan, Ishan Agarwal, Saptarshi Mukherjee, and Tarun Bawari.