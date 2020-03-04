Infosys and IBM on Tuesday announced a global alliance to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud.

The collaboration will help enterprises -- including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare -- to transition, modernize and transform their enterprise workloads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud.

As part of the relationship, Infosys will also offer its clients access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open source offerings on the IBM public cloud. This will provide enterprises a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities to accelerate the impact of their cloud-driven digital transformation.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “Enterprises cannot truly succeed at digital transformation without leveraging cloud - be it transforming processes, expanding into new markets, launching new products, automating operations or elevating customer experience, cloud is the true enabler to complete digital transformation. But enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data sensitive industries are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security and system downtime as they embark on this transformation journey. Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud.”

Infosys will be the first Global System Integrator to join the new IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, to help bring IBM public cloud services to clients via service providers. As part of the program, Infosys will be able to deploy technical expertise from IBM to support clients in their move to IBM public cloud. IBM will work with Infosys and its clients to speed efforts such as proof of concepts, running cloud pilots, staffing client innovation centers and other mechanisms designed to deliver value quickly and securely.

Through this alliance, Infosys employees from the cloud practice will participate in training and become certified on IBM public cloud. They will be able to implement solutions on the financial services-ready public cloud, developed by IBM, to help clients in the financial services industry address their need for regulatory compliance and security. In addition, Infosys can offer its clients services around IBM’s cloud native and open technologies, such as AI, blockchain, analytics and more. By tapping into these services, enterprises will be able to transition, modernise and transform their enterprise workloads and applications helping accelerate their digital transformation on public cloud.

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM, said, “As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised. To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud, which was built with their specific needs in mind.”

With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, including RedHat OpenShift, the IBM public cloud is designed to extend the hybrid cloud strategies for the most complex enterprise workloads. It also helps provide preventative and compensatory controls for regulatory workloads, multi-architecture support and proactive and automated security, leveraging high level of encryption standards.

Infosys will leverage its vast experience, cloud capabilities and global reach to help clients migrate, modernise and transform workloads and solutions on IBM public cloud including application modernisation (VMware Cloud Infrastructure and Red Hat OpenShift), mainframe modernisation on public cloud, SAP HANA running on IBM Power Systems technology, IBM QRadar security analytics, e-commerce and an assortment of Infosys-led Industry Solutions. Infosys plans to invest in a dedicated IBM global cloud practice where employees would be fully trained and certified on IBM public cloud.