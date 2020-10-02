Infant girl in Andhra traced by police within hours of being kidnapped

A woman had allegedly abducted the baby who is less than a month old, on the pretext of helping the mother avail a government scheme.

news Crime

An infant girl who is less than a month old was traced by the Prakasam police on Thursday, within hours of being abducted by a woman. The incident occurred in Darsi town of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, where the accused had kidnapped the baby on the pretext of helping the mother avail a government welfare scheme for mothers of newborns.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal told the media that the accused, Prameela, had been pretending to be a government nurse for a while, looking for newborn children in the surrounding villages.

“The accused would approach mothers of newborns and tell them that government benefits are available, for which they would have to open bank accounts, get an injection (for the baby), take a photo etc. after which the benefits would be transferred. This way, she convinced four mothers. All four mothers from different places believed her and came to Darsi town,” SP Siddharth Kaushal said.

As the remaining three mothers were accompanied by their husbands, the accused targeted the mother of the kidnapped child, Mariya Kumari. A native of Polepalli village of Donakonda mandal, Mariya Kumari had arrived in town alone with her 27-day-old child.

According to police, the accused took the mother around town to various places, before stopping at a photo studio. She then asked the mother to go into the studio on the first floor to get passport size photos for opening a bank account for the welfare scheme, saying she would take care of the baby meanwhile. When the mother returned from the studio, the accused had left.

“When the mother came out and realised, she panicked and informed the police officers on patrolling duty,” the SP said, adding that the police control room was immediately alerted and all roads leading out of Darsi town were blocked. After inquiring with multiple auto drivers and others who informed the police that the accused had switched routes back and forth multiple times, she was finally traced as she was trying to leave town discreetly.

The SP said that the child went missing around 1.30 pm and was traced within a couple of hours.

The accused is a native of Donakonda mandal in Prakasam district, who currently resides in Hyderabad, police said.