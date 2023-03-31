Indore temple tragedy: Death toll mounts to 35

The cover over the old stepwell in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore, on which devotees were standing to offer their prayers caved in and nearly 30 people fell into it.

On Thursday, March 30, a stepwell collapsed at the famous Shree Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Hundreds of devotees had gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, when the roof of the stepwell reportedly collapsed which caused the accident. As per the police, the cover over the old stepwell, around 50 to 60 feet deep, on which devotees were standing to offer their prayers caved in, due to which around 30 people fell into it.

As of Friday morning, the death toll in the temple stepwell tragedy stands at 35, while one girl is reportedly missing, Indore collector Illaiaraja T said and added that fourteen people were rescued. “Search operation for the missing girl is underway. Two people who were rescued on Thursday, have been discharged after treatment from hospital," he stated.

As many as 75 Indian Army jawans and 70 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel joined the rescue operation around Thursday midnight, 12 hours after the tragedy. The Army had to be pressed into service as continuous water seepage in the stepwell was impacting the rescue operation, the Collector said. Since the stepwell is very old, it was filled with a lot of silt besides other material. But, the problem of seepage was the most challenging, he added. “Around one-fourth of the well, which is around 60 feet deep, is filled with water and the SDRF team is continuously trying to drain out the water. However, continued water seepage is creating hindrance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra have left from Bhopal to Indore early this morning, as per sources. A magistral injury has also been ordered in the matter. "Those who fell into the deep well were severely injured and debris made the water muddy. One little girl is still missing and search operation is underway. Order has been given to probe the incident. This unfortunate incident has shaken the entire Madhya Pradesh," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the press in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Chouhan has also announced that the state government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident. "We are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured, and the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

President Draupadi Murmu and other leaders expressed their shock and grief at the tragic incident. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the President said.

PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families.”

“I am deeply pained upon learning about the mishap in Indore’s Beleshwar Mahadev Temple that took away multiple lives. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the Almighty provide them with strength at this hour of grief,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.