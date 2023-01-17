Indigo says passenger ‘accidentally’ opened exit door, doesn’t name Tejasvi Surya

The incident, which occurred on December 10, is punishable under The Aircraft Rules Act, 1937. IndiGo had, however, not released a formal statement on the issue until January 17.

Controversy

Soon after TNM published allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya may have committed a punishable offence at Chennai Airport, IndiGo Airlines released a statement that confirms the incident but stops short of naming the perpetrator. The MP for South Bengaluru who was on a Trichy-bound IndiGo Airlines flight, allegedly opened the emergency exit while the plane was taxiing on December 10, in violation of the The Aircraft Rules Act, 1937. In their statement, IndiGo said, “A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process,” While IndiGo did not name the individual in their statement, they added, “The passenger immediately apologised for their action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure.”

The issue came to light when Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji tweeted on December 29, 2022 about the opening of an emergency exit door on a Chennai-Trichy flight and hinted at the involvement of Tejasvi Surya and BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai, who was accompanying the Bengaluru South MP. The incident was also reported by ANI, although the name of the passenger was not revealed.

Read: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya allegedly opened emergency exit of IndiGo flight, flight delayed by 2 hours

When TNM published the report on January 17, IndiGo Airlines initially declined to make a statement regarding the matter. IndiGo officials also told us that they would not release a formal statement on this incident. A source in IndiGo had however confirmed that the passenger who was in the front row, opened the emergency door and that following the incident, the aircraft had to go through the entire process of checks and examination again, causing a delay in take-off. The aircraft checks were carried out for one or two hours.

There have been instances in the past where passengers who opened emergency exits without authorisation have been booked by the police based on the complaint of the airline. However, in this case, sources at the Chennai Airport confirmed to TNM that after all the passengers were deplaned from the IndiGo aircraft. IndiGo sources further told TNM that Tejasvi Surya was asked to give a written apology letter. The MP was allowed to proceed further without any further investigation. TNM has also learnt that Southern Region Air Safety Director Rajendran of the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) was unaware of the incident. Rajendran informed TNM that the issue was directly dealt with in New Delhi, between the office of IndiGo and the DGCA headquarters.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter.

On Dec 10th, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

