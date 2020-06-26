IndiGo to now let passengers book a flight by paying only 10% of total fare

The 10% amount will be calculated on a per person basis.

Money Aviation

Private budget airline IndiGo has launched a new flexible payment option called ‘Flexi Pay’ for passengers where they can book a domestic flight by paying only 10% of the total fare amount. The remaining amount can be deferred for a period of up to 15 days from the date of bookings or before the date of departure.

While making the payment of the balance amount for a flight where the passenger has picked the Flex Pay Option, the 10% paid by the passenger earlier upfront will be adjusted against the total booking amount.

Explaining this further, IndiGo said in a statement that the minimum Flex Pay Payment for a DEL-BOM round trip for 4 passengers will be, 2 segments X 4 Pax X Rs 400 = Rs 3200. Whilst making the payment of the balance amount, this Rs 3,200 paid by the customer upfront will be adjusted against the total booking amount.

The Flex Pay option will not be available for certain fares determined at IndiGo’s discretion, including fares for armed forces and group bookings and will be available for a limited number of seats per flight, and remains subject to availability.

In case of cancellation of a booking, Flex Pay Payment will not be refunded by IndiGo to the customer.

Further, a booking made using the Flex Pay option cannot be modified, until payments for all outstanding amounts due for such booking have made by the customer before the expiry of the Flex Pay Period.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new flexible option for customer, Flex Pay. We intend to extend this offer for our customers to make their travel more comfortable. Our endeavour is to deliver a hassle-free experience, from the time the customer opens our website to book a ticket until the time they reach their destination. The convenience of customers always matters for us, even in these times, whilst safety remains the biggest priority for us,” Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said in a statement.