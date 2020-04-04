Indigo, Air Asia Delhi to Chennai passengers on March 24 asked to be on home quarantine

Other than this, anyone who visited the Lifestyle store in Chennai's Pheonix Mall between March 10 to 17 have also been asked to watch out for symptoms.

news Coronavirus

Passengers who were on two Chennai-bound flights from Delhi on March 24 have been asked to watch for COVID-19 symptoms by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Those who were on the Indigo and Air Asia flights have been asked to follow protocols for seeking medical care if they develop symptoms. All those who travelled by either flight on March 24 have been asked to quarantine themselves at a home for a 28-day period.

A Corporation press release said, “Anyone, who happened to travel from Delhi to Chennai on 24th March 2020, on flights operated by Indigo (6E-2403, Departed from Delhi at 03:15 Hrs) and by Air Asia (15-765, Departed from Delhi at 18:25 Hrs), are requested to follow the below mentioned protocols: 1. Kindly home quarantine yourself and stay isolated for 28 days from the date of travel. 2. If you develop any symptoms, please seek medical care. 3. Please contact us for medical care or any other support.”

The contact helplines for the Corporation are — 044-2538 4520/ 044-4612 2300.

CONTACT TRACING



For the passengers, who traveled on Indigo (03:15) and Air Asia (18:25) Flights from Delhi to Chennai on 24th March, 2020.#Covid19Chennai #GCC #ChennaiContactTracing #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/daghHXL1Ec — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 4, 2020

Earlier this week, it emerged that a religious conference held by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi had been the epicentre of several cases reported across the country. In Tamil Nadu, 437 conference attendees tested positive as of Saturday. 1,097 samples of attendees have been sent for testing while over 1,200 persons who attended the conference have been traced and isolated. On Saturday alone, 73 people who attended the conference in Nizammudin tested positive. A few of the meeting attendees had travelled on these two flights.

Other than this, anyone who visited the Lifestyle store in Chennai's Pheonix Mall between March 10 to 17 have also been asked to watch out for symptoms as three employees tested positive.

The total number of positive cases in the state is 485 as of April, including 8 who have been discharged and three who passed away.