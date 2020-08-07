India's Serum Institute partners with Gates Foundation to make COVID-19 vaccine

The Serum Institute of India will be producing Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered into a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi; a public–private global health partnership, to speed up the manufacturing and delivery of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and other lower-income countries. The partnership is expected to boost the manufacturing capacity once the vaccine gets regulatory approval and World Health Organisation’s (WHO) prequalification.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SII said, “In an attempt to make our fight against COVID-19 stronger and all-embracing, SII has partnered with Gavi and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of future COVID vaccines for India and low and middle income countries in 2021.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide a funding of $150 million through strategic investment for Gavi, which will support the SII in manufacturing a vaccine candidate and later, work in procuring them for low and middle income countries.

Speaking about the move, Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), commented, “India's has demonstrated consistent capability in delivering on low-cost and high-quality medical research, while also maintaining technical and scientific rigour. ICMR is deeply supportive of our cutting edge vaccine research and manufacturing prowess, of which SII is one prominent example. This partnership signifies yet another step in India’s efforts to bolster the fight against this global pandemic.”

The SII has a long history of partnering with Gavi and pharmaceutical companies for manufacturing vaccines for meningitis, severe diarrhoea, pneumonia and measles.

Gavi, SII and Gates Foundation provide support to ACT Accelerator's vaccines pillar, also known as ‘COVAX’, which works on accelerating the development of COVID-19 vaccines and ensuring rapid, global access to them. It is co-led by Gavi, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.

The SII, which will soon begin conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has capped the price of the vaccine at $3 per dose. It will be available in 92 countries supported by Gavi’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC).