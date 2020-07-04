India's recovery rate at 60%, over 3.9 lakh people recover from COVID-19

India reported 22,771 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the total active cases to over 2.3 lakh and total cases to more than 6.4 lakh.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 10 am on July 4 stands at 6,48,315 with 22,771 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,35,433 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,94,227 patients have recovered, which makes Indiaâ€™s recovery rate 60.8% as of Saturday.

With 442 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 18,213, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on July 4:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,02,721 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 42,955 are under treatment. 58,378 people have been discharged, and 1,385 people have died due to the disease. 4,329 new cases were reported on July 3.

â€” Karnataka has reported 19,710 coronavirus cases in total, and 10,608 people are under treatment. 8,805 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 293 deaths. A total of 1,694 new cases were reported in the state on July 3.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,964 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,098 are active. 2,640 people have recovered, and there have been 26 deaths. The state reported 211 new cases on July 3.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 16,934 coronavirus cases, and 9,096 patients are still under treatment. 7,632 have recovered and 206 deaths have been reported. 837 new cases were reported on July 3.

â€” Telangana has reported 20,462 coronavirus cases till date, of which 9,984 people are still under treatment. 9,069 people have recovered and 283 have died. The state recorded 1,892 new cases on July 3.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,92,990 cases, of which 77,276 are undergoing treatment. 1,04,687 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 8,376 people have passed away. The state reported 6,364 cases on July 3.