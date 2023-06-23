India's Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

India's Rayaan Razmi won a bronze medal in the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023, here.

India's Rayaan Razmi won a bronze medal in the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship 2023 in Tehran. The 21-year-old talented Mumbai-based cueist Rayaan, who topped Group-D and finished as the top ranked player in the knockout phase, suffered a heartbreaking 3-4 defeat at the hands of Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan emerged champion as he outclassed Milad recording an authoritative 5-2 win. The Pakistan cueist compiled breaks of 47 and 52 during his 48-46, 70-5, 61-6, 62-29, 30-71, 55-67 and 101-27 victory in the summit clash. The tall lanky Rayaan started on a bright promising note rolling in a break of 75 points to pocket the first frame, but was unable to carry on the momentum and lost the next two to trail 1-2.

The spirited Rayaan regained his touch and constructed a break of 41 to win the fourth frame before taking the fifth to gain a 3-2 lead. But, the Iranian showed great fighting qualities to win a tight sixth frame to level the frame scores at 3-all and take the contest the distance.

In the decider, Rayaan once again failed to grab his chances while Milad pounced on every opportunity and with small efforts gathers the points to come out on tops and clinch the match with the frame scores reading 23-86, 80-50, 71-11, 1-81, 24-59, 47-33 and 70-32 in his favour.

Ahsan defeated Tirdad Azadipour of Iran 4-2 in the other semi-final.

Earlier, Rayaan with breaks of 60 and 75 beat compatriot Ranveer Duggal 4-1 (70-50, 110-27, 49-86, 100-4 and 75-0 in the quarter-finals.

Results:

Semi-finals: Rayaan Razmi (IND) lost to Milad Pourali Darehchi (IRN) 3-4, Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) beat Tirdad Azadipour (IRN) 4-2.

Final: Ahsan Ramzan (PAK) beat Milad Pourali Darehchi (IRN) 5-2.