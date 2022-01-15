India's Omicron count crosses 6000, over 2.6 lakh new COVID cases on Friday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India is 14,17,820, which is the highest recorded in around 223 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

Recording 6,041 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the total tally COVID-19 infections in India has increased to 3,68,50,962. The country registered 2,68,833 new infections in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, January 15. Further, with 402 more deaths, the fatality rate stands at 1.32%. The total number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 in India so far is 4,85,752.

The data updated on Saturday morning showed that a total of 6,041 Omicron cases have been detected so far, which is an increase of 5.01% since Friday. Further, the daily positivity rate is 16.66%, and the weekly positivity rate is 12.84%, the Health Ministry data stated. Comprising 3.85% of total infections, the number of active cases in India is 14,17,820, which is the highest recorded in around 223 days.

Additionally, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83%, the Health Ministry said. The active caseload in the country has increased by 1,45,747, in a single day and the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has increased to 3,49,47,390.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 156.02 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30-lakh mark on August 23; 40-lakh on September 5 and 50-lakh on September 16. It went past 60-lakh on September 28, 70-lakh on October 11, crossed 80-lakh on October 29, 90-lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23, 2021.

