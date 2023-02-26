India's first marina to come up at Byndoor in coastal Karnataka: CM Bommai

To promote coastal tourism in Karnataka, the country's first marina will be constructed at Byndoor in Udupi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. After seeking permission from the union government for the relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, it is proposed to take up beach tourism in coastal areas and pilgrim tourism, Bommai said.

Speaking at a function 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' hosted by Kannada Prabha and Asianet Suvarna News, Department of Tourism in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 25, he said the history of the greatest dynasties such as Ganga, Kadamba, Rashtrakoota, Chalukya and Hoysala will be collected from the Department of Archaeology to develop the historic tourism. This will not only aid the development of tourism but also help people understand the rich history of Karnataka.

The CM said the government proposed to build a corridor of the ancient temples like Madhukeshwara in Banavasi and Dattatreya in Ganagapura and promote 'Yatra tourism'. Instructions are given to develop the Benakal area. The development of the Anjanadri Betta is ongoing. A scheme has been chalked out to pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 5000 to the recognised tourist guides. More facilities will be provided to them from the government side.

Bommai said the government will extend all cooperation to the 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' programme to give a new direction to tourism. If the Suvarna News Channel, as part of searching the hidden Seven Wonders, shared information about 5,000 places that they have discovered, the government will take steps to develop tourism in those places. The news channel must hold such programmes every year and the government will support such ventures. Every village has historic relics that need to be researched.

He said creation is amazing but the vision of man is much bigger. The creation starts with five elements and there is a wonder in big boulders, hills, hillocks, and seabed. None can imagine the sculpturing of the statue of Bahubali in Shravanabelagola. The architecture of Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura and the Whispering Gallery shows the concept of wireless during those days.

"We must enjoy nature's beauty and it must be protected. I congratulate Suvarnanews and Kannada Prabhua for finding out the Seven Wonders of Karnataka." He said travelling is a man's natural habit and this has paved the way for development.

"Karnataka is blessed with nature's bounty. It has a 350 km coastal area, 10 different weather zones, 400 km of the Western Ghats, a rich biodiversity where the sun rays will be there for 300 days, and several rivers. Nature is on their side but they cannot go against it. For this reason, the green budget had been prepared. The damage caused to nature must be corrected immediately," the CM added.