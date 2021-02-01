India's agriculture budget slashed by Rs 11,000 crore

In total, around Rs 1.31 lakh crore was allocated to the agriculture sector in this year's Budget.

The Indian government on Monday said that Rs 1,23,017.57 crore was allocated in the Budget 2021-22 to the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare, a steep fall of around Rs 11,000 crore compared to the allocation in the 2020-21 Budget at Rs 1,34,399.77 crore. The Department of Agricultural Research and Education was allocated Rs 8,513.62 crore compared to the previous Budget which was allocated Rs 8,362.58 crore. In total, around Rs 1.31 lakh crore was allocated to the agriculture sector in this year's Budget, compared to Rs 1.42 lakh crore in the previous Budget, a decline of around Rs 11,000 crore.

Rs 4000 crore was allocated to the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) in the Budget, the same amount announced in the Budget 2020-21. However, government documents show that as per revised estimates, only Rs 2,563.20 crore was spent during the financial year 2020-21.

The allocation for several central sector schemes and projects like interest subsidy for short term credit for farmers were also decreased in this year's Budget.

Stressing that the government is committed to farmers' welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the procurement of crops like paddy, wheat, pulses and cotton has jumped manifold in the last six years.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. The MSP (minimum support price) regime has undergone a sea change to assure a price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities," Sitharaman said.

"The procurement has also continued to increase at a steady pace. This has resulted in an increase in payment to farmers substantially," she said.

As the minister started highlighting the government's initiatives and achievements in the agriculture sector, opposition members began demanding repeal of three new contentious farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than two months seeking repeal of three laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

Sharing the procurement data and amount paid to farmers under MSP operation, Sitharaman said, "In case of wheat, the total amount paid to farmers in 2013-14 was Rs 33,874 crore. In 2019-20, it was Rs 62,802 crore."

In 2020-21, she said the amount paid to farmers is over Rs 75,000 crore.

"The number of wheat growing farmers that were benefited increased in 2020-21 to 43.36 lakh compared to 35.57 lakh in 2019-20. That much of an increase within one year," the finance minister said.

For paddy, Sitharaman said the amount paid in 2013-14 was Rs 63,928 crore. In 2019-20, this increased to Rs 1,41,930 crore. In 2020-21, the minister said this is further estimated to increase to Rs 1,72,752 crore.

The number of paddy farmers benefitted increased from 1.2 crore in 2019-20 to 1.54 crore in 2020-21.

In pulses, Sitharaman said Rs 236 crore was paid to farmers in 2013-14. "In 2019-20, this was increased to Rs 8,285 crore. Now in 2020-21, it is at Rs 10,530 crore, more than 40 times increase from 2013-14."

Similarly, Rs 90 crore was paid in 2013-14 to cotton farmers while Rs 25,974 crore has been paid in 2020-21 as of January 27.

The Congress on Monday criticised the Union government and said that it had failed to address farm issues and termed the Union Budget as 'Kisan Vidrohi' (Anti-farmer).

In a tweet on Monday soon after the Budget presentation, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said, "BJP govt reading laundry list of hollow reforms in agri sector is case of failed student reading his/her forged report card; Budget failed to increase MSP, no increase in meagre allocation under KisanSammanYojna, no loan waiver-Farmer continues to get stabbed by Kisan Virodhi BJP."

