Indian woman in UAE dies after husband rams car into her by accident

The couple is from Kerala and the accident happened in Ajman.

Malayalam Death

A 45-year-old Indian woman died after her husband accidentally rammed their car into her while parking at a vehicle enclosure in the UAE's Ajman emirate, according to a media report on Monday.

Liji and her husband (name withheld) had gone for a health check-up at a community hospital on Saturday, The Gulf News reported quoting a source close to the family.

Liji was standing in front of the car, giving her husband directions to park it, when the vehicle accidentally raced forward, trapping Liji against the compound wall, said Sajad Nattika, president of the Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain.

Liji and her husband -- both natives of Kerala -- have two children, the newspaper reported.

Their son is an engineering student in India. Their daughter, who is the younger amongst the two, studies at a school in Umm Al Quwain, where the family has settled for nearly a decade now.

Nattika said the Indian community in Ajman was in shock after the tragic accident.

After being informed about the incident, a team of police officers from Ajman rushed to the site of the accident and moved the woman to a hospital. However, she passed away a few hours later. The police always urge motorist to drive with caution and look around for children and pedestrians while parking the car or driving through a parking lot.

Ajman Police is investigating the case. The Indian association is supporting the family to repatriate the mortal remains, the daily reported.

Consul for Press, Information and Culture, at the Indian Consulate in Dubai Neeraj Agrawal said, The Consulate offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and all the assistance required from our side.