Indian traders lost $30 billion in the last 15 days, says CAIT

CAIT has asked for multiple reforms from the government in order to stay afloat.

Traders across the country have incurred losses of $30 billion in the last 15 days due to COVID-19, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said. CAIT said that the Indian retail sector has 70 million traders (including small, medium and big) whose average monthly business is $70 billion, they said.

CAIT stressed on the economic costs of the 21-day lockdown and said that it was going to be steep.

According to CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, traders are likely to pay a higher price even if the economy bounces back. “A large percentage of the Indian traders are too small to have enough of a cushion to last through a pandemic like this one,” they said.

The reason for this, they say, is that traders have had to down shutters while continuing to pay fixed operating costs — employee salaries, rentals, taxes and other levies. “The demand from Indian consumers after the lockdown might also be subdued because the maximum section of the Indian consuming class will be cash strapped and hard pressed for disposable income,” they added.

A second reason, they said, is that since imports have been hit drastically, traders may not have goods to sell after the lockdown is lifted, as they were importing goods from China, USA and Europe which will take time to normalise. CAIT adds that this will also hit Indian manufacturers, as there is a shortage of raw materials. “If the production by Indian industries is not upto the mark, retailers will end up facing acute shortage of finished products,” he said.

Labour, too, will be in short supply as they have returned to their homes due to the coronavirus.

They added that they government deferred EMI’s, but it will not be of help if interest for this period is not waived off. “We have appealed to the government for concrete action like tax concessions, smooth and easy access to credit, GST write-offs, relaxation and reimbursements for wages, waiver of interest costs, among other demands,” Khandelwal said.