Govt introduces Bill to repeal and replace Indian Penal Code with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, August 11, introduced three new bills in the Lok Sabha to repeal and replace India’s criminal laws – the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act. The IPC will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 will replace the CrPC, to consolidate and amend the laws relating to Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, to consolidate and provide general rules and principles of evidence of the trial.

Speaking on the floor of the house on Friday, Amit Shah said that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put an end to the three criminal laws that were brought in by the British. “We will bring three new laws in their place for the protection of rights, with the aim of providing justice and not punishment,” Shah said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 was brought in by repealing the IPC to streamline provisions relating to offences and penalties, the Minister said. “It is proposed to provide first time community service as one of the punishments for petty offences. The offences against women and children, murder and offences against the State have been given precedence. The various offences have been made gender neutral. In order to deal effectively with the problem of organised crimes and terrorist activities, new offences of terrorist acts and organised crime have been added in the Bill with deterrent punishments. A new offence on acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities or endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India has also been added. The fines and punishment for various offences have also been suitably enhanced,” reads the bill.

The repeal of the CrpC and replacing it with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, has been justified as a means to ensure speedy justice. The bill also claims to make certain changes such as setting up specific timelines for time-bound investigation, trial and pronouncement of judgements, supply of copy of first information report to the victim and information about the progress of investigation, including by digital means, and making summary trial mandatory for petty and less serious cases.

The main reason given for the repeal of the Evidence Act, 1872 is: “The existing law does not address the technological advancements in the country in the last few decades.” The new Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 claims to expand the scope of evidence to include electronic information and provide admissibility of electronic or digital record as evidence.

Shah added that the three bills will be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.