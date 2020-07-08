Indian mobile phone users seek superior fast-charging tech, long battery life: Survey

When it came to satisfaction with battery life, OPPO users scored the brand the highest (94%), followed by Samsung (92%) and realme (91%).

With smartphones becoming the primary device for work, streaming and gaming, seven in every eight smartphone users in India feel innovation in the fast-charging technology is the key and long battery life is what matters the most, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

In terms of swift charging, consumer satisfaction was highest with OPPO (95%), followed by OnePlus (93%) and Samsung (91%).

When asked about the importance of smartphone features, 61% respondents cited battery life as a key consideration, just behind the camera, according to the 'Insights On the Go' survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

"Whether it be an endless stream of work-related calls or catching up with family and friends, the smartphone battery life plays an essential role. For consumers, a long battery life, as well as quickly amping up the battery juice - both are critical," said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Consumers are so much concerned about battery life that they turn down screen brightness (70%), turn-on battery saver mode (66%), close battery-consuming apps (63%) and, in extremely critical circumstances, even turn off Wi-Fi (56%) and location services (50%).

The findings showed that seven in every eight users charge their smartphone at least once in a day and average duration of charging in a day is 66 minutes.

The six-city survey involved 2,000 smartphone users in 18-30 age group.

"While smartphone brands push newer technological innovations, consumer priorities are equally centred around the basics, such as smartphone battery. So much so that the battery is a key factor in smartphone purchase priorities," said Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.