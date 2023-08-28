Indian men’s 4x400m relay team finishes fifth at World Athletics Championships

The Indian team had gone neck-and-neck with the USA and came in second during the semi-final heat.

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh came with a lion-hearted effort as it dipped under three minutes once again, finishing fifth overall in 2 minutes 59.92 seconds in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, August 27. The quartet, which had gone neck-and-neck with the USA in the semifinal heat and finished second in 2:29.05, could not manage to improve on that effort in the final.

The USA team of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin clocked a world-leading 2:57.31 to win the gold medal. Norwood and Rai Benjamin (anchor) came up with brilliant efforts of 4.01 and 44.02 respectively that really sealed the gold medal for them.

France bagged the silver medal with 2:58.45 –a national record – while Great Britain claimed bronze with a timing of 2:58.71 -- their season best. Jamaica were fourth in 2:59.34. The Indian had the second-best time in the heats, setting an Asian Record.

Muhammad Anas had a decent start and handed the baton to Amoj Jacob in fifth position. Ajmal took the baton in 7th place and surged back to fifth. In the anchor leg, Ramesh could only maintain the fifth position despite a valiant effort.