Indian man onboard Air France allegedly causes trouble, flight makes emergency landing

The Indian national has been detained in Bulgaria, where the Delhi-bound Air France flight made the emergency landing.

A New Delhi-bound Air France flight made an emergency landing in Bulgaria due to an Indian passenger on board, as he was allegedly causing trouble, according to media reports. The Air France flight from Ghana via Paris took off to New Delhi after deboarding the passenger. The incident took place on Friday.

The Indian national, whose identity was not made public, has been detained for 72 hours, Bulgarian News Agency BTA quoted Sofia City Prosecutor Iliana Kirilova as saying on Saturday. After the man's detention, the flight proceeded to its destination, he said. If convicted, he faces from five to 10 years of imprisonment, the report said.

The Indian has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft while airborne, said Ivailo Angelov of the National Investigation Service. According to Angelov, the Indian man argued with other passengers, assaulted the cabin crew and pummelled the door of the cockpit.

The Indian national has been provided with a court-appointed defence lawyer and an interpreter, the report said, adding that the Embassy of India in Bulgaria has been informed.

The Indian, whose motives are being clarified, allegedly rampaged right from the beginning of the flight but did not resist arrest at Sofia Airport, the report said. "He realises what he has done but does not behave quite adequately," Angelov said.

The report said that the Air France flight overflying Bulgaria en route from Ghana via Paris to New Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Sofia Airport around 5 pm (local time) on Friday because of a rowdy passenger on board.

Commissioner Teodor Cheshmedjiev, Chief of the Border Police Department at Sofia Airport, said that the request for the emergency landing was received at 4.10 pm on Friday.