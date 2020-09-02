Indian jails remain overcrowded and under-staffed, NCRB data shows

The number of inmates in prisons in India has increased over the past one year, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data showed that jails across India remained overcrowded in 2019, lodging 4.78 lakh prisoners against the actual capacity of 4.03 lakh. Prisons were also under-staffed, with a sanctioned strength of 87,599 personnel, while the actual strength was 60,787 as on December 31, 2019.

"During the year 2019, a total of 18,86,092 inmates were admitted in various jails of the country. The number of convicts, undertrial inmates and detenues were reported at 1.44 lakh, 3.30 lakh and 3,223 respectively accounting for 30.11%, 69.05% and 0.67% respectively at the end of 2019. Other prisoners accounted for 0.2% (765) of total prisoners," the NCRB said.

The total number of prisons across the country however increased from 1,339 in 2018 to 1,350 in 2019.

The highest number of jails were reported in Rajasthan (144) followed by Tamil Nadu (141), Madhya Pradesh (131), Andhra Pradesh (106), Karnataka (104) and Odisha (91). The NCRB said that these six states alone accounted for 53.11% of the total jails in the country. Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of district jails at 62 while Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of sub jails at 96.

Out of the 4.78 lakh prisoners in 2019, 4.58 lakh were men and 19,913 women. The central jails of the country had the highest capacity of inmates (1.77 lakh) followed by district jails (1.58 lakh) and sub jails (45,071).

The highest number of inmates were lodged in central jails (2.20 lakh) followed by district jails (2.06 lakh) and sub jails (38,030). The total number of inmates in women jails were 3,652, the data showed.

The highest occupancy rate was in district jails (129.7%) followed by central jails (123.9%) and sub jails (84.4%). The occupancy rate in women jails was 56.1%.

The sanctioned strength of medical staff in these jails was 3,320, while the actual strength was 1,962 as on December 31, 2019. The actual strength of women jail officers and staff was 7,794 (including 254 medical staff) that year, the data added.

With PTI inputs