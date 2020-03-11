Indian govt to send medical team to test Indian students stranded at Milan airport

Around 20 students are stuck at Milan airport in Italy since they did not have certificates that stated that they have tested negative for coronavirus and were not allowed to board.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told the Parliament that a team of doctors will be sent to conduct tests and collect samples of the Indian students who are stranded at Milan airport. Around 20 students are stuck at Milan airport in Italy after they were not allowed to board the Air India flight since they did not have certificates that stated that they have tested negative for coronavirus.

“We are very cognisant of this problem. The issue arose is because coronavirus is so strong in Italy, we wanted everybody boarding a flight to have a COVID-free certificate. It has been difficult to get that in the Italian system because it is busy treating patients in Italy. So we are hoping, by tomorrow, to fly in a medical team to Italy just as Iran, we will conduct a test on the students and try to put them on very early flights thereafter,” the External Affairs Minister told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister was responding to Congress MP AK Antony who raised the issue of the students at the airport and the steps are being taken to bring the students back to India.

“There are 90 countries and the situation in Iran and Italy are extreme. We have to prioritise in such situations. There are other cases in Germany, France and Spain, and we have suspended e-visas for those countries and focus is on those countries where the situation is dire,” the minister added.

The students stranded at Milan airport had told TNM that they were scheduled to depart from Milan at 8 pm on March 10 but at the check-in counter, they were barred from boarding without a certificate. The students have said that since Milan is one of the most-affected cities in the country and is under lockdown, it has been very difficult to get such a certificate. The Italian government has also asked people who do not have any symptoms to remain at home and not try to get themselves tested as hospitals may also be a high-risk zone to get infected.

Watch the minister's response in Rajya Sabha: