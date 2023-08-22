Indian fishermen attacked by Sri Lankan sea pirates

Highly placed sources in the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerâ€™s office told IANS that the state government would take up the matter with the Union government.

Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, who were fishing in the deep sea, were attacked by sea pirates, allegedly from Sri Lanka on Tuesday, August 22. Coastal police sources in Tamil Nadu told IANS that they have received information that the pirates reached mid-sea in three boats and assaulted the fishermen with bricks and rods.

Notably, on several occasions, the Tamil Nadu government has taken up with the Union External Affairs Ministry, the issue of regular arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and Thoothukudi had raised complaints with the state and Union governments that they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and that their costly, mechanised boats were confiscated.

Antony Fernandez, a fisherman at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, told IANS that they have been fishing in the mid-sea braving the arrest of the Sri Lankan navy and occasionally by sea pirates.