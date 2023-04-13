Indian fintech startups raise $1.2 bn in Q1 2023, down 55% YoY

No companies from the fintech space went public in Q1 2023, and there were no new entrants in the unicorn club.

Fintech startups in the country attracted investments worth $1.2 billion in Q1 2023, 55 per cent lower (year-on-year) than $2.6 billion they raised in the same period last year, a report showed on Thursday, April 13. It was an uneventful quarter in terms of IPOs and unicorns for the sector.

However, this was a sharp jump of 126 per cent when compared with $523 million raised in Q4 of 2022, according to data provided by global SaaS-based market intelligence platform Tracxn. The sector recorded late-stage investments of $977 million in the first three months of 2023, a spike of 325 per cent when compared to Q4 2022 but a drop of 44 per cent from Q1 2022.

Early-stage funding during the quarter was $177 million, down 30 per cent and 76 per cent from Q4 2022 and Q1 2022, respectively. Seed-stage funding of $30.2 million was observed during this quarter, a fall of 21 per cent and 74 per cent from Q4 2022 and Q1 2022, respectively, the report mentioned.

In the fintech space, India is the second-highest funded geography after the US in the first quarter, and occupies a spot in the top five geographies in terms of total funding activities. "However, the funding is still on a declining trend when compared with previous years, although there has been an uptick in funding over the past few quarters," the report added.

Sequoia Capital, AngelList and Y Combinator are the most active investors in the country's fintech space. Y Combinator, 100X.VC, and LetsVenture were the top seed-stage investors. Xceedance, Telama Family Office, and CourtsideVC were the top early-stage investors, while Premji Invest, General Atlantic, and TVS Capital Funds were the top late-stage investors.

The sector observed six $100 million funding rounds in the first three months. Companies such as PhonePe, Mintify, Insurance Dekho and KreditBee raised funds above $100 million during this period.

Fintech companies in Bengaluru took the lead, raising $796 million, followed by Mumbai and Gurugram, which raised $222 million and $151 million respectively, during the quarter. There was a slight uptick in acquisitions. The sector witnessed 11 acquisitions in Q1 2023, as against six acquisitions in Q4 of 2022, said the report.

