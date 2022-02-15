Indian Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Tensions have been rising between Ukraine and Russia, and while Russia has denied that it intends to invade, it has massed well over 1 lakh troops near the Ukrainian border.

news Ukraine-Russia crisis

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for Indian nationals staying there in view of the rising tensions with Russia. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said that in view of the the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, have been asked to consider leaving temporarily.

“Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine,” the Embassy added.

Tensions have been rising between Ukraine and Russia, and while Russia has denied that it intends to invade, it has massed well over 1 lakh troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus. Dutch airline KLM has cancelled flights to Ukraine until further notice, the company said Saturday. This has now become the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. Officials in the United States of India believe they have mere days to prevent an invasion and enormous bloodshed in Ukraine.

While the US and its NATO allies have no plans to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia, an invasion and resulting punishing sanctions could reverberate far beyond the former Soviet republic, affecting energy supplies, global markets and the power balance in Europe.

In a sign that American officials are getting ready for a worst-case scenario, the United States announced plans to evacuate most of its staff from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital and urged all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. Britain joined other European nations in telling its citizens to leave Ukraine.

Canada has shuttered its embassy in Kyiv and relocated its diplomatic staff to a temporary office in Lviv, located in the western part of the country, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Saturday. Lviv is home to a Ukrainian military base that has served as the main hub for Canada's 200-soldier training mission in the former Soviet country.

The timing of any possible Russian military action remains a key question. The US picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date, according to a US official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was.

Further US-Russia tensions arose on Saturday when the Defence Ministry summoned the US Embassy's military attache after it said the navy detected an American submarine in Russian waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific. The submarine declined orders to leave, but departed after the navy used unspecified appropriate means , the ministry said.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 US troops to Poland to reassure allies.

In addition to the more than 100,000 ground troops that US officials say Russia has assembled along Ukraine's eastern and southern borders, the Russians have deployed missile, air, naval and special operations forces, as well as supplies to sustain a war.

This week, Russia moved six amphibious assault ships into the Black Sea, augmenting its capability to land marines on the coast.

Biden has bolstered the US military presence in Europe as reassurance to allies on NATO's eastern flank. The 3,000 additional soldiers ordered to Poland come on top of 1,700 who are on their way there. The US Army also is shifting 1,000 soldiers from Germany to Romania, which like Poland shares a border with Ukraine.

Russia is demanding that the West keep former Soviet countries out of NATO. It also wants NATO to refrain from deploying weapons near its border and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe demands flatly rejected by the West.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

With AP inputs