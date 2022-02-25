Indian Embassy announces evacuation points for Indians in Ukraine

news Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Embassy of India in Ukraine’s Kyiv on Friday, January 25, announced check points for the safe exit of Indian nationals from the country. The Chop-Zahony Hungarian border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi have been announced as the check points. The distance between Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Romanian border is approximately 600 kilometres, and it takes anywhere between eight-and-a-half to 11 hours to cover the distance by road. The distance from the Ukraine-Romania border to Bucharest is approximately 500 kilometres and can take between seven to nine hours to cover the distance by road.

The Embassy, in an advisory, has stated that “Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs.” The advisory further states that Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements can proceed to the checkpoints, once the routes are operational.

They are also asked to stay in touch with the helpline numbers set up at the respective checkpoints for facilitation through the border’ and that the numbers will be shared after establishing the control rooms.

Those travelling are asked to carry their passport, cash — preferably in USD — for any emergency expenses or other essentials, along with COVID-19 double vaccination certificates, if available. They are also asked to print out a picture of the Indian flag and paste it prominently in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest, on Friday, to evacuate the Indians stranded there. Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by officials of the Indian government so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights, senior officials said, according to PTI. Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations by the country's authorities on Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest. The two Air India flights will depart from Bucharest on Saturday, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)