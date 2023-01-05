Indian doctor's last rites to be done in China, unaffordable for family to bring back body

Sheikh Abdulla passed away after he fell ill during his mandatory quarantine period in China.

The last rites of S Sheikh Abdulla (22), a Tamil Nadu doctor, who died in China while pursuing his medical degree there, is to be conducted in China instead of his hometown in Pudukkottai. The family was forced to come to this decision due to the exuberant amount of money to send back his body, demanded by the medical university he was studying at.

Sheikh was from Bose Nagar in Pudukkottai city. He was studying medicine at Qiqihar Medical University in China. During the pandemic period he had come back home and was continuing his education online. According to a report in DT Next, Sheikh was recalled to his university and offered an internship programme. He left for his university on December 11, 2023, but as the COVID-19 variant Omicron BF7 was spreading in China he was asked to quarantine himself. He fell ill while in quarantine and his family had to send money for the treatment. Sheikh passed away from his illness on January 1.

DT Next also reported that, initially, the family had sought help from the state government to bring Sheikh back to Tamil Nadu for treatment. Before he could be brought back to the state, Sheikh passed away, reportedly due to liver and kidney complications. As the university was demanding exuberant amounts of money to send back his body, the family has decided that his last rites are to be carried out in China. The district administration of Pudukkottai has been trying to bring his body back as per the request of his family. His parents, according to officials from the district administration, will not be travelling to China to attend his last rites.

The family had to spend heavily for his treatment and had requested the state government to provide some compensation after his death. The Pudukkottai district administration, which is coordinating the matter, has said that the state government will have to take a decision on the compensation as claimed by the family of the young doctor.

With inputs from IANS