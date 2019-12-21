Indian cricketer and CSK star Harbhajan Singh joins Santhanam’s 'Dikkiloona' sets

Kollywood

The movie is expected to release in April 2020.

Indian ace spinner Harbhajan Singh has joined the sets of Dikkiloona, which went on the floors a few days ago.

Dikkiloona, starring Santhanam, is being produced by KJR Studios. A few weeks ago, the production house announced that the film will feature cricketer Harbhajan Singh. On December 16, KJR Studios posted on its official Twitter handle that Harbhajan Singh has joined the sets of Dikkiloona and has started shooting his scenes in the movie. “King of spin, lover of Tamil, our CSK singam, Harbhajan Singh⁩ begins shooting for Dikkiloona,” read the tweet.

Dialogue writer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Yogi is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is produced by KJR Studios along with Soldiers factory. Dikkiloona will see Santhanam in three different roles. Anagha and Shirin Kanchwala have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer, apart from ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh who appears in a crucial role in the movie. This marks Harbhajan’s debut in the Tamil film industry. Munishkanth, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi form the supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for this flick, which according to the producers, will hit the screens in April 2020.

While Dikkiloona is in progress, Santhanam’s next release will most probably be the Kannan directorial which he had wrapped up recently. This film is expected to be in February 2020. There are also reports that Santhanam is in talks to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The film, which had Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, did well at the box office and earned excellent reviews.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was directed by Swaroop RSJ. Naveen, besides playing the lead role, also co-wrote the film. The film was produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka. Shruti Sharma, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha and Suhas played important roles in this entertainer, which is about the dangers of a Nellore-based detective has to face while investigating a case of an abandoned dead body found near a railway track. With excellent box office records, plans are on to remake this comedy thriller in Tamil. Manoj Beedha of Vanjagar Ulagam fame is likely to direct the remake.

(Content provided by Digital Native)