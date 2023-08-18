India will eradicate TB much before global deadline of 2030, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India will eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) before the global deadline of 2030 through people's participation.

news Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India will eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) before the global deadline of 2030 through people's participation.

"We have urged people of the country to be Ni-kshay Mitra or Friends for Eradication of TB. Under this, nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens. Now we are on our way to achieve TB elimination well ahead of the global target of 2030," Modi said in his virtual address to G20 meet of health ministers in Gandhinagar.

He said that India aims to bring affordable healthcare to all as health is the very foundation of life.

“Health is the ultimate wealth. With good health, every task can be accomplished,” he said.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, health was the centre of all decision making, and the pandemic reminded all that health should be at the core of all decision making process.

Modi urged everyone to be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency.

“This is especially important in today's interconnected world. Digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make our efforts equitable and inclusive,” he added.