India suspends visas to nationals of 4 more countries as coronavirus spreads

India had already banned the entry of Chinese nationals on regular and eVisas following the outbreak of coronavirus.

In response to the spreading coronavirus infection, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has suspended all the visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan on or before March 3, 2020 with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the Union government on Tuesday in a series of tweets which stated that the regular and eVisas issued to the nationals of the four countries will stand suspended if they have not entered India yet.

“In supercession of all earlier advisories wrt #COVID19 All Regular/eVisas/ issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea & Japan issued on/before March 3, 2020, & who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect,” the tweet read. The announcement also stated that regular and eVisas issued to foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1 and have not yet entered India also stand suspended with immediate effect.

In February, the India had banned the entry of Chinese nationals on regular and eVisas into the country following the outbreak of coronavirus.

As on Monday, there are 88,948 confirmed cases (including 1,804 new cases) of coronavirus globally as per a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO). While Italy has reported 35 deaths due to the virus and 1,689 positive cases as on Monday, South Korea has reported 22 deaths so far due to coronavirus. According to WHO, South Korea has over 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as on Monday. Iran has reported 978 cases of coronavirus till Monday and 54 deaths due to the virus, while Japan has reported 254 positive cases and six deaths.

Countries across the globe have been imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30.