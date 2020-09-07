India successfully test-fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

The Defence Research and Development Organisation of India (DRDO) successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) on Monday. The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will help India develop futuristic space assets like long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, they said.

The HSTDV is capable of powering missiles to attain a speed of around Mach 6 or six times the speed of sound, the officials said, adding only a very few countries like the US, Russia and China have such a capability.

The flight test took place today at 11:03 am at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha.

Successful flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island off the cost of Odisha today. pic.twitter.com/7SstcyLQVo — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 7, 2020

The DRDO, through this flight test, successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology.

The release stated that this successful demonstration proved many critical technologies such as aerodynamic configuration for hypersonic manoeuvers, use of scramjet propulsion for ignition and sustained combustion at hypersonic flow, thermo-structural characterisation of high temperature materials, separation mechanism at hypersonic velocities etc.

The DRDO on Twitter said that this mission has successfully demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next generation Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with the industry.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called this feat a "landmark achievement" as he congratulated the DRDO.

"I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them," he said on Twitter.

"The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase," Rajnath Singh also tweeted.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated all the Scientists, Researchers and other personnel associated with HSTDV mission for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening Nation’s defence capabilities.